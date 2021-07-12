- Call for artists: Sugar Rush Juried Art Show by Sugar Hill Arts Commission. Friday is the application deadline. Free application but $35 entrance fee if selected as an artist. Artists will be notified of their selection by Sept. 1. Cash awards will be announced on Oct. 16. Apply: CityOfSugarHill.com/sugar-rush-artist-call
- Added: second show for “Christmas Canteen in July: An Aurora Original.” 7:30 p.m. July 24 and 25. $20, $30 or $270. Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 157 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. This presentation is a part of the Aurora Cabaret Series and the opening of the courtyard. AuroraTheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/canteen-in-july Tickets: 678-226-6222 or BoxOffice@AuroraTheatre.com
- Aurora Theatre Welcomes Chi-Town Transit Authority - a Chicago tribute band. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. From $30/person for bringing your own camp chair, from $40/person for premium seating in the three rows closest to the performance, from $330/covered VIP tent and table for up to six people. Outdoors, the new Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 157 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. For all ages, this nearly two-hour performance will include a 15-minute intermission. bit.ly/3AFpkSH
