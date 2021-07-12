ajc logo
X

Gwinnett

Gwinnett County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago
Upcoming
  • Call for artists: Sugar Rush Juried Art Show by Sugar Hill Arts Commission. Friday is the application deadline. Free application but $35 entrance fee if selected as an artist. Artists will be notified of their selection by Sept. 1. Cash awards will be announced on Oct. 16. Apply: CityOfSugarHill.com/sugar-rush-artist-call
  • Added: second show for “Christmas Canteen in July: An Aurora Original.” 7:30 p.m. July 24 and 25. $20, $30 or $270. Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 157 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. This presentation is a part of the Aurora Cabaret Series and the opening of the courtyard. AuroraTheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/canteen-in-july Tickets: 678-226-6222 or BoxOffice@AuroraTheatre.com
  • Aurora Theatre Welcomes Chi-Town Transit Authority - a Chicago tribute band. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. From $30/person for bringing your own camp chair, from $40/person for premium seating in the three rows closest to the performance, from $330/covered VIP tent and table for up to six people. Outdoors, the new Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 157 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. For all ages, this nearly two-hour performance will include a 15-minute intermission. bit.ly/3AFpkSH

In Other News
1
Harlem Globetrotters to play at Gas South Arena near Duluth
2
Sugar Hill greenway construction creating scenic trails
3
Gwinnett DOT nearing completion of Pleasant Hill Road improvements
4
Gwinnett County invites public to share input on tax increase
5
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top