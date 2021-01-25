Gwinnett Youth Commission accepting applications

High school students in Gwinnett have just a little over two months to apply for this summer’s Gwinnett Youth Commission. But due to the pandemic, the class will be limited to 15 people. Those interested should apply before the deadline of Monday, April 12.
The GYC is an 8-week summer program designed to give teens a behind-the-scenes look at local government, civic affairs, and how they can help affect change in their community. Youth will get behind-the-scenes tours of Gwinnett government departments, interact with government leaders, and receive community leadership training designed to foster the next leaders of Gwinnett.
To apply, students should be a resident of Gwinnett and attend a school in the county (Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools, private, home school, or charter schools) as a sophomore, junior, or senior during the academic year.
Details and the application: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettYouth2021.