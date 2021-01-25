Gwinnett Youth Commission accepting applications

The GYC is an 8-week summer program designed to give teens a behind-the-scenes look at local government, civic affairs, and how they can help affect change in their community. Youth will get behind-the-scenes tours of Gwinnett government departments, interact with government leaders, and receive community leadership training designed to foster the next leaders of Gwinnett.

To apply, students should be a resident of Gwinnett and attend a school in the county (Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools, private, home school, or charter schools) as a sophomore, junior, or senior during the academic year.