Gwinnett Young Professionals accepting applications for 9-month leadership program

Gwinnett Young Professionals is seeking high potential young professionals to apply to the organization’s Journey Leadership Institute. (Courtesy Gwinnett Young Professionals)

Gwinnett County | 31 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Young Professionals is seeking high potential young professionals to apply to the organization’s Journey Leadership Institute.

GYP’s Journey Leadership Institute is a nine-month business leadership development program which combines participants with Gwinnett’s top leadership and development organizations. Those attending are led through a series of workshops that help grow and cultivate their current skills and knowledge. Monthly workshops cover self-leadership and emotional intelligence, diversity, equity, and inclusion, effective communication, values-driven leadership and culture, leading individuals and performance management, influence and power, and effectiveness, innovation and change leadership.

The program begins each year in August and concludes in April. Individuals and organizations may also nominate team members.

Apply or nominate: www.gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com/journey/.

