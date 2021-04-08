Gwinnett Young Professionals accepting applications for 9-month leadership program

GYP’s Journey Leadership Institute is a nine-month business leadership development program which combines participants with Gwinnett’s top leadership and development organizations. Those attending are led through a series of workshops that help grow and cultivate their current skills and knowledge. Monthly workshops cover self-leadership and emotional intelligence, diversity, equity, and inclusion, effective communication, values-driven leadership and culture, leading individuals and performance management, influence and power, and effectiveness, innovation and change leadership.

The program begins each year in August and concludes in April. Individuals and organizations may also nominate team members.