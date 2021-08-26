Gwinnett YMCA’s offer afterschool care spots

YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations in Gwinnett, along with other locations, have opened enrollment for afterschool programs. The programs, designed for students in pre-K through fifth grade, provide foundational life skills such as social-emotional learning, financial literacy, academic enrichment, and wellness through hands-on activities.
Programs vary by school district. In Gwinnett, spots are available at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett, 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville and Robert D. Fowler, 5600 West Jones Bridge Rd. in Peachtree Corners.
To help combat summer learning loss and close the achievement gap created by the global pandemic, the Y has added an academic learning specialist to its afterschool staff for one-on-one and small group support. In addition, the specialist partners with local schools to provide feedback on areas of academic need.
Full-time attendance is $60 for facility members and $80 for program members. Attendance for two or less days is $30 and $40, respectively. Childcare and Parent Services and other financial assistance is available but must be approved prior to registration. Information on financial assistance: atlymca.com/assistance.
Information or to register for afterschool programs: ymcaatlanta.org/afterschool.