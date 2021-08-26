Gwinnett YMCA’s offer afterschool care spots

Programs vary by school district. In Gwinnett, spots are available at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett, 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville and Robert D. Fowler, 5600 West Jones Bridge Rd. in Peachtree Corners.

To help combat summer learning loss and close the achievement gap created by the global pandemic, the Y has added an academic learning specialist to its afterschool staff for one-on-one and small group support. In addition, the specialist partners with local schools to provide feedback on areas of academic need.