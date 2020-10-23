Gwinnett wetlands clean-up event returns Nov. 7

“Great Gwinnett Wetlands is designed to grow awareness and promote the ongoing stewardship of Gwinnett’s wetlands and water resources,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.

“While a lot has changed in the world this year, the one thing that hasn’t is pollution. Wetlands serve as filters for streams, rivers and lakes, as well as habitats for local wildlife, so it’s vital that we protect them. Fortunately, our cleanup events are typically socially distanced naturally as everyone goes about the work of collecting litter, removing invasive plants and testing the water. All volunteers will be supplied with masks and gloves, and we’ve got our fingers crossed for good weather.”