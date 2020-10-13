Gwinnett Water Resources hosts virtual STEM-focused festival

“When we realized that we wouldn’t be able to safely host our annual fall festival, we wanted to make sure residents still had the chance to meet some of our staff and explore the award-winning facilities their water and sewer rates fund,” said John Butler, outreach manager for the Department of Water Resources. “With this virtual experience, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy as they learn about our wastewater treatment process.”

Two of the virtual panel discussions feature water experts discussing topics in STEM education and career pathways ideal for teachers and students. The other panel is designed for adults and will cover more in-depth topics on the water treatment process.