Gwinnett water and sewer rates to increase gradually over next 10 years

Commissioners also recently approved the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority to issue bonds to finance improvement projects, as well as ongoing maintenance and operation of the water and sewer system. The new rate structure will support the repayment of the bonds.

“Based on today’s favorable interest rates, our finance staff was able to rework the terms of the bonds, which allowed us to implement a smaller overall increase for ratepayers than originally anticipated,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. “The rate resolution provides funding needed by the Department of Water Resources to continue its history of serving residents and businesses, maintaining the system in a manner that protects the environment, and complying with federal and state requirements.”