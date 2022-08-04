Gwinnett wants public input on hazards, disasters

The Gwinnett Office of Emergency Management is updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and wants to hear from residents about the impact hazards and disasters have on their lives.
Through a simple online survey, the county is asking for comment on 14 different kinds of natural hazards and vulnerabilities ranging from severe thunderstorms and flooding to cyber security.
The updated plan will assess risks and design ways to minimize loss of life and property due to these dangers.
“We’re taking a proactive approach to minimize and eliminate — where possible — risk to human life or property,” said Gwinnett Emergency Management Director Greg Swanson in a statement. “Hearing from Gwinnett residents and business owners before disasters or hazards occur will help us develop effective strategies that enhance our current Hazard Mitigation Plan.”
Complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCXX9GN. Additional information on the Office of Emergency Management: GCGA.us/HazardMitigation.
