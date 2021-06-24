Gwinnett voters may receive confirmation notice with 30 days to reply

Some voters may receive a confirmation notice including a form from Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections. The county is asking voters to complete and submit the form within 30 days so voter registration can be updated and remain in an Active Status. A postage paid envelope is included in the mailer.
Voters choosing not to complete and return the form, will not have their registration canceled, but will be placed in Inactive Status. Voters will still be eligible to vote even if moved to an Inactive Status.
A voter that is Inactive Status through two general election cycles and receives a confirmation notice and does not respond within 30 days will be cancelled. A voter that is cancelled will need to register again in order to vote.
Check voter status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Questions: 678-226-7210 or email VoterRegistration@GwinnettCounty.com.