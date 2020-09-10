Gwinnett turns down request for proposed rehabilitation center

The proposed project would provide an alcohol and drug-free living environment for about 25 individuals recovering from addiction. The building would be used for office space for facility administration, as well as provide meeting space for 12 step programs and other organized instructional courses, such as GED preparation. Residents living at the center would also be required to participate in community service activities.

According to county documents, the project was considered incompatible with nearby single-family residential communities, and “the inadequate size of the property and existing structure provide additional support for denial of the application.” Additional concerns include increased traffic and utility usage, as well as stormwater runoff concerns.