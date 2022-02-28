Gwinnett to improve heavily traveled Norcross intersection

This project will realign the right turn lane for traffic traveling from Medlock Bridge onto North Peachtree Street. Construction will also include replacing the existing signal with a traffic signal with mast arms at Medlock Bridge Road and Langford Road.

Five bids were received for the work. This contract is funded 65.6 percent by Gwinnett’s 2017 SPLOST Program and 34.4 percent by Norcross.