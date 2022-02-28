Hamburger icon
Gwinnett to improve heavily traveled Norcross intersection

Gwinnett plans to realign the right turn lane for traffic traveling from Medlock Bridge onto North Peachtree Street in Norcross. Construction will also include replacing the existing signal with a traffic signal with mast arms. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a $425,287 contract with CMC to improve the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road at North Peachtree Street/Langford Road in Norcross.

This project will realign the right turn lane for traffic traveling from Medlock Bridge onto North Peachtree Street. Construction will also include replacing the existing signal with a traffic signal with mast arms at Medlock Bridge Road and Langford Road.

Five bids were received for the work. This contract is funded 65.6 percent by Gwinnett’s 2017 SPLOST Program and 34.4 percent by Norcross.

Information on this and other Gwinnett Department of Transportation projects: www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/transportation.

