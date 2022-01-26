Gwinnett to host first of two 2022 household hazardous waste collection days

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Water Resources will host the first of two household hazardous waste collection days 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The event provides the community with an opportunity to drop off items that aren’t collected curbside. Residents are encouraged to bring waste that could prove harmful to the environment like pesticides, antifreeze, spray paint, auto batteries and more.
“This event marks our 7th Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day here in Gwinnett,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “With more than 5,000 residents attending to date, we are excited to continue providing an opportunity for them to get rid of difficult to dispose of items that are taking up space in their basements, garages, offices and kitchen cabinets. Instead of winding up in a local landfill where their harmful contents might leach into the ground and contaminate nearby water sources, many of the items collected will be reused, recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products.”
Gwinnett residents may bring up to five containers during this free event. Items that will not be collected during the event include (but are not limited to) ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste.
Details, including a list of items that will be collected: www.gwinnettcb.org/event/hhw/.
