Gwinnett to host first of two 2022 household hazardous waste collection days

The event provides the community with an opportunity to drop off items that aren’t collected curbside. Residents are encouraged to bring waste that could prove harmful to the environment like pesticides, antifreeze, spray paint, auto batteries and more.

“This event marks our 7th Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day here in Gwinnett,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “With more than 5,000 residents attending to date, we are excited to continue providing an opportunity for them to get rid of difficult to dispose of items that are taking up space in their basements, garages, offices and kitchen cabinets. Instead of winding up in a local landfill where their harmful contents might leach into the ground and contaminate nearby water sources, many of the items collected will be reused, recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products.”