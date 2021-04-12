ajc logo
Gwinnett to hold public hearing on proposed noise control ordinance

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the adoption of a new noise control ordinance that may affect use of consumer fireworks at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 27. AJC File
Gwinnett County | 53 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the adoption of a new noise control ordinance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 27 in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

The proposed ordinance under consideration will affect the use of consumer fireworks. Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 25-10-2(c) requires the public to be notified at least 15 days in advance of any noise ordinance that will affect the use of consumer fireworks. The ordinance may include details about the locations where fireworks are prohibited and the hours when fireworks are allowed.

Read Georgia Code 25-10-2(c): www.tinyurl.com/NoiseFireworks.

