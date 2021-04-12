Gwinnett to hold public hearing on proposed noise control ordinance

The proposed ordinance under consideration will affect the use of consumer fireworks. Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 25-10-2(c) requires the public to be notified at least 15 days in advance of any noise ordinance that will affect the use of consumer fireworks. The ordinance may include details about the locations where fireworks are prohibited and the hours when fireworks are allowed.

Read Georgia Code 25-10-2(c): www.tinyurl.com/NoiseFireworks.