Gwinnett to build roundabout near future Seckinger High School

Gwinnett will install a roundabout at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and West Rock Quarry Road near the future Seckinger High School. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett will install a roundabout at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and West Rock Quarry Road near the future Seckinger High School. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Traffic near the future Seckinger High School on Sardis Church Road in Buford will move smoothly around a future roundabout thanks to Gwinnett Commissioners. The Gwinnett Department of Transportation will oversee the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and West Rock Quarry Road.

In addition to the roundabout, construction will include installation of a signalized intersection at the driveway for Seckinger High School and the installation of sidewalks, curb and gutter, street lighting and drainage improvements.

The $2,144,945 roadway improvement contract is awarded to Peach State Construction Co., LLC., the lowest of six bidders. The project is funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.

