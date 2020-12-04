Gwinnett tag system unavailable Jan. 13-18 - renew tags early

Tax Commissioner Richard Steele is providing a heads up to Gwinnett residents that the state’s motor vehicle system will be unavailable Jan. 13-18 while it is being updated. As a result, no tag or title work can be processed during that time.
“Gwinnett residents with birthdays Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 will want to renew by Jan. 12 to avoid late fees,” Steele said.
During the update, all methods to renew tags will be unavailable: online, kiosks and tag offices. January renewal notices have already been mailed and can be renewed now. Emissions tests must be completed in advance for model years 1997-2018. Anyone who has moved since they last renewed should update their address online first at www.eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/#1, then renew. Ways to renew include:
· Online at www.gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/renew. Convenience fees apply; decals arrive by mail.
· Kiosks with driver’s license. Convenience fees apply; receive decal immediately.
· Five Tag Offices: No convenience fees, receive decal immediately.
Locations for kiosks and tag offices: www.gwinnetttaxcommissioner.publicaccessnow.com/Locations.aspx.
Assistance: (770) 822-8818 or tag@GwinnettCounty.com.