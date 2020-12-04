Gwinnett tag system unavailable Jan. 13-18 - renew tags early

“Gwinnett residents with birthdays Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 will want to renew by Jan. 12 to avoid late fees,” Steele said.

During the update, all methods to renew tags will be unavailable: online, kiosks and tag offices. January renewal notices have already been mailed and can be renewed now. Emissions tests must be completed in advance for model years 1997-2018. Anyone who has moved since they last renewed should update their address online first at www.eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/#1, then renew. Ways to renew include: