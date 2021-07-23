Gwinnett Stripers give $2,500 to help veterans

The Lawrenceville-based minor-league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves awarded a $2,500 grant to the Gwinnett Coalition on July 9 during a patriotic-themed game. The nonprofit will use the funds to give gift cards to veterans as part of its Gwinnett Veterans Resource Center, which provides information and resources to military families.

“Everyone needs the basics, like food and gas, a roof over their head, to be safe, to belong, and to live to their full potential,” said Renee Byrd-Lewis, executive director of Gwinnett Coalition, in a news release. “Those who’ve served our country have sacrificed so much, and when our veterans fall on hard times, we owe it to them to step in and give them the support they need.”