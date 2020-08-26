Gwinnett sets 2020 millage, adds new economic development tax

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners have lowered the 2020 millage rate for Maintenance and Operations for the General Fund to 6.95 mills, down from 7.209 mills in 2019. The reduction is the result of an approximate 6.5 increase in property values.
Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian stated, “We have been fortunate to see steady growth in the tax digest in recent years, allowing the Board to roll back the General Fund millage rate when they can.”
Property taxes are based on millage rates set by county government, schools and cities. One mill equals a dollar tax per thousand dollars of assessed property value.
Commissioners also set the rates for Recreation, Police, Fire & EMS, Development and Enforcement and Economic Development. The 2020 total for all county property tax millage rates for owners in unincorporated Gwinnett is 14.71 mills, which is 1.391 mills higher than 2019. This includes an increase of 1.3 mills for police, a 0.05 increase for recreation taxes, and a new property tax for economic development, a tax of 0.3 mills.
According to the Board’s resolution, the new tax will “provide funds for financial assistance to the Development Authority of Gwinnett County for economic development purposes.”
All other county tax rates will remain the same as last year. However, the total property tax millage rate of 14.71 does not include millage rates for schools or for cities.
Adding the new tax to the tax bills will require additional programming resulting in an estimated mailing date for the 2020 tax bills of Oct. 1, with a Dec. 1 due date.
Details on the county budget and millage rates: www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Home/CitizenFinanceGuide.