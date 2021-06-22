Gwinnett renews chronic care assistance grants to two nonprofit healthcare organizations

Gwinnett Commissioners have renewed $400,000 in chronic care assistance grants to two Gwinnett-based nonprofit healthcare organizations.
Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett and The Hope Clinic will each receive $200,000.
Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett provides primary healthcare and dental services at two locations in Norcross to the poor and uninsured. The Hope Clinic, founded in 2002 in Lawrenceville, provides an affordable alternative to the hospital emergency room for the primary care medical needs of the uninsured.
These services help patients avoid ambulance rides and emergency room visits as medical staff at the clinics pinpoint illnesses and prevent them from getting worse. According to Good Samaritan, the organization prevented 310 emergency room visits in 2020.