Gwinnett property tax bills to be mailed Aug. 14, due Oct. 15

Mortgage companies are provided access to property tax information; however, property owners with tax escrow accounts are responsible for making sure their taxes are paid on time.

New this year, customers may schedule appointments at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait for the most convenient location to pay their tax bills. Questions about bills: call 770-822-8800 or make an appointment at the main property tax office, 75 Langley Dr. in Lawrenceville.