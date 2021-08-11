Gwinnett property tax bills to be mailed Aug. 14, due Oct. 15

Gwinnett property tax bills will be mailed by Aug.14 and are due Oct. 15. Taxpayers may view, print and/or pay their bills online beginning Aug. 11 at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Pay. Property owners who signed up for e-billing will receive their bills immediately via secure email.
Mortgage companies are provided access to property tax information; however, property owners with tax escrow accounts are responsible for making sure their taxes are paid on time.
New this year, customers may schedule appointments at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait for the most convenient location to pay their tax bills. Questions about bills: call 770-822-8800 or make an appointment at the main property tax office, 75 Langley Dr. in Lawrenceville.
Ways to pay include:
· Online via e-check is simple, secure and incurs no added convenience fee.
· Online via debit card for a flat $3.95 fee; credit cards and PayPal incur a 2.25 percent fee.
· Schedule payments in advance to be paid by the due date.
· Mail checks to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046.
· Drop off checks 24/7 in boxes located at every tag office. A receipt will be mailed.
· Pay in person with cash, check, money order, debit card ($3.95 flat fee) or credit card (2.25 percent fee) during business hours at any Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s office.
Assistance: 770-822-8800 or Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or by chat from any page at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.