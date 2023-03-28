Gwinnett Police shows 30 years of law enforcement accreditation

The Gwinnett Police Department recently announced a milestone in law enforcement credibility. The agency is celebrating 30 years (1993-2023) of law enforcement accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
CALEA is a voluntary, non-governmental agency formed in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Police Executive Research Forum to create standards to further the professional level of service offered by local law enforcement agencies.
In addition to their 30-year accreditation success, the department shared in a statement, “in November 2021, Gwinnett Police received the Communications Accreditation and Training Academy Accreditation, making Gwinnett Police the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to earn CALEA’s Tri-Arc Award.”
Among the many ways a police department can keep these certifications, Gwinnett Police have a public portal to receive comments about the agency’s compliance with CALEA accreditation standards, engagement in the community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status.
Comments can be made at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceCALEA.
