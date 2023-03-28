Gwinnett Police shows 30 years of law enforcement accreditation

CALEA is a voluntary, non-governmental agency formed in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Police Executive Research Forum to create standards to further the professional level of service offered by local law enforcement agencies.

In addition to their 30-year accreditation success, the department shared in a statement, “in November 2021, Gwinnett Police received the Communications Accreditation and Training Academy Accreditation, making Gwinnett Police the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to earn CALEA’s Tri-Arc Award.”