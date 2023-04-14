X

Gwinnett police offering free youth academy this summer

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for its Youth Police Academy in June.

The free program, which began in 2016, is designed for middle and high school students to learn about how officers enforce laws and the department’s role in the community.

Students will learn in the classroom and have the opportunity to participate in activities such as emergency vehicle driving, firearm safety, gang awareness and a K-9 demonstration.

Participating students must live in Gwinnett County and be enrolled in middle or high school as of August 2023. Students must also pass the application process. The academy has one-week sessions, taking place June 12-16 for middle school students and June 26-30 for high schoolers. All classes are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications are being accepted now through May 2.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

