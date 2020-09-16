Gwinnett police launch Operation Drive Safe Gwinnett

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Gwinnett County Police Department launched Operation Drive Safe Gwinnett. The increased public awareness campaign, patrol and ticketing effort will run for the next 30 days.
Operation Drive Safe Gwinnett will be a coordinated effort to address unsafe driving behaviors and prevent accidents. Initial efforts are focused on reminding motorists of the importance of wearing seat belts.
The department will be conducting the operation throughout Gwinnett with a concentration in locations where accidents have increased or where the police have received numerous complaints of unsafe driving.
This will be a coordinated effort between the Uniform Division and Special Operations.