Gwinnett police hosting hiring event on Saturday

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a hiring event on June 24, looking for recruits and 911 communications officers.

Participants will complete the first phase of the hiring process, which includes orientation, a physical fitness assessment, a question and answer session, and interview boards. The process can take about three hours.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 770-513-5513, or emailing PDRecruiter@GwinnettCounty.com. To apply in advance, visit the county’s website.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the police training center located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.