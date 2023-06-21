X

Gwinnett police hosting hiring event on Saturday

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a hiring event on June 24, looking for recruits and 911 communications officers.

Participants will complete the first phase of the hiring process, which includes orientation, a physical fitness assessment, a question and answer session, and interview boards. The process can take about three hours.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 770-513-5513, or emailing PDRecruiter@GwinnettCounty.com. To apply in advance, visit the county’s website.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the police training center located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In Atlanta speech, FBI director defends bureau’s work2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: After delays, Charleston museum focused on Black experience to open
25m ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

Publix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot
38m ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

Publix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot
38m ago

Polestar brings showroom to The Battery
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville receives community impact award
19h ago
Peachtree Corners honors citizen with Little Free Library donation
Lawrenceville sculpture runs on the wind
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
21h ago
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top