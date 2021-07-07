Gwinnett police conducting hiring event this weekend

The Gwinnett County Police Department is actively working to hire police and communication officers. The department will conduct a hiring event 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 and 11 at their Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
Accepted candidates will receive a $2,000 hiring bonus. On average the hiring process takes about 60 days for police officers, but the department plans to offer immediate conditional job offers for those qualifying during the event. This will allow for immediate employment after any final job offer regardless of academy start date, currently scheduled to begin Oct. 11.
The hiring event for police officers includes an orientation, physical ability test (obstacle course), and an interview.
The hiring event for communication officers consists of an orientation, typing test, and an interview.
Additional information: Investigator Leggett at 770-513-5527 or www.gwinnettpolicejobs.com.