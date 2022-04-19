Gwinnett police aviation unit to help fire services

“I recall listening to the radio and hearing how taxing that event was on our staff, the fire department, and how much it affected the Citizens of Gwinnett County both from a traffic perspective, as well as potential damage to property,” King said in an email.

Before the buckets could be used, the aviation unit had to send them for repairs, which cost more than $18,000, King said.

The unit will now start using the buckets on a monthly basis to maintain proficiency, King said.

“Having an option to drop water on locations that are not easily accessible by traditional means is a great resource to have that can support our partners with the Fire Department and provide enhanced services to Citizens and visitors of Gwinnett County,” King said.