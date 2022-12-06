Gwinnett police and Gwinnett fire hosting hiring event on Saturday

The two agencies are hosting a joint hiring event at the Gwinnett County Fire Academy at 3608 Braselton Highway on Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Recruiters from both departments will be at the event to answer questions about various career paths.

Some police candidates may receive conditional job offers, an announcement said. Fire applicants will have the opportunity to complete various steps including an orientation, application and background check. The whole process typically lasts two to three hours.