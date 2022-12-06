ajc logo
X

Gwinnett police and Gwinnett fire hosting hiring event on Saturday

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department and the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services are looking for new hires.

The two agencies are hosting a joint hiring event at the Gwinnett County Fire Academy at 3608 Braselton Highway on Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Recruiters from both departments will be at the event to answer questions about various career paths.

Some police candidates may receive conditional job offers, an announcement said. Fire applicants will have the opportunity to complete various steps including an orientation, application and background check. The whole process typically lasts two to three hours.

The starting salary with Gwinnett police is around $47,000 while the starting salary with Gwinnett fire is about $43,000.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia State student: Why does Georgia make voting so hard?4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
22h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
5h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
20h ago
The Latest

Snellville gives go-ahead for three construction projects
41m ago
Norcross accepting applications for small business grant program
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter exercise on Saturday
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
6h ago
Thousands of instant-runoff ballots will be counted in US Senate race
19h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top