Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
Gwinnett Police accepting toy donations through Dec. 16

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Police Department is accepting toy donations for their annual Fill the Sleigh toy drive. Toys for boys and girls ages 3 to 12 years old can be dropped off at any of GPD precinct, or at the department headquarters, 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville, now through Dec. 16.

Toys should be new, unwrapped and priced at $10 or above. Toy weapons will not be accepted.

Berkeley Lake is also accepting toy donations in support of the effort and can be dropped off at city hall, 4040 S Berkeley Lake Road. While not an official precinct, the city is providing space for GPD officers as needed in support of the community.

Toys will be distributed during the department’s Santa’s Community Workshop event for local children in selected communities where need has been identified.

