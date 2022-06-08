BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Testimony from fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Place CID seeks input on transportation study

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is seeking community feedback on transportation issues in the area. (Courtesy Gwinnett Place CID)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is seeking community feedback on transportation issues in the area. (Courtesy Gwinnett Place CID)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is seeking community feedback on transportation issues in the area. The public is invited to complete an online survey to better understand traffic and transportation patterns throughout the district.

The 11-question survey seeks to know if drivers are in the area for work, shopping, entertainment, or if they live in the district. Questions also address when drivers travel in the area, the kind of transportation issues of most concern, and are asked to identify the transit solutions most desired for the area.

Participate in the five-minute survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GPCIDSurvey22.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial17h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
Atlanta school board votes to close elementary school
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
2h ago
The Latest
$400M expansion of Northside Hospital Gwinnett to add 132 beds, thousands of jobs...
1h ago
Gwinnett park playground renovations coming soon
4h ago
YMCA hiring more than 50 in Gwinnett this summer
17h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top