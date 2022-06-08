Gwinnett Place CID seeks input on transportation study

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is seeking community feedback on transportation issues in the area. The public is invited to complete an online survey to better understand traffic and transportation patterns throughout the district.
The 11-question survey seeks to know if drivers are in the area for work, shopping, entertainment, or if they live in the district. Questions also address when drivers travel in the area, the kind of transportation issues of most concern, and are asked to identify the transit solutions most desired for the area.
Participate in the five-minute survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GPCIDSurvey22.
