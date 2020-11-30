Gwinnett Place CID releases report showing $13.4 billion economic impact

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District recently announced the results of a report prepared for the CID by the Bleakly Advisory Group showing the Gwinnett Place area had an annual economic impact of $13.4 billion in 2019, reflecting a 41% increase from $9.5 billion measured in 2017.
“This means the district is growing and producing incredible impact despite Gwinnett Place Mall - a large, primarily vacant property that continues to lose value each year. The impact would be even greater if properties like Gwinnett Place Mall were redeveloped,” said Geoff Koski, Bleakly Advisory Group President.
In 2019, Gwinnett Place had 27,904 jobs in 2,841 companies with a total $1.4 billion annual payroll. Gwinnett Place is home to 8% of all Gwinnett jobs, including 27% of all management jobs and 8% of all tech/science jobs in the county.
View statistics about demographics and population, area employment, economic activity, education, real estate and more at www.tinyurl.com/GPCIDreport.