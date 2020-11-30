Gwinnett Place CID releases report showing $13.4 billion economic impact

“This means the district is growing and producing incredible impact despite Gwinnett Place Mall - a large, primarily vacant property that continues to lose value each year. The impact would be even greater if properties like Gwinnett Place Mall were redeveloped,” said Geoff Koski, Bleakly Advisory Group President.

In 2019, Gwinnett Place had 27,904 jobs in 2,841 companies with a total $1.4 billion annual payroll. Gwinnett Place is home to 8% of all Gwinnett jobs, including 27% of all management jobs and 8% of all tech/science jobs in the county.