Gwinnett park playground renovations coming soon

Families in Gwinnett County will soon see new renovations at a Lawrenceville park.
Upgrades will be made to Collins Hill Park’s large and small playground facilities in the baseball and softball plaza and also in the play area in the pavilion, a county announcement said. The renovations should be completed late fall 2022.
The $644,380.54 in renovations are funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax program.
The 95-acre park near Collins Hill High School features seven ball fields, lighted basketball courts, a fishing lake, a pavilion, a 1.5-mile unpaved trail, and an aquatic center.
