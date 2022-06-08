ajc logo
Gwinnett park playground renovations coming soon

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Families in Gwinnett County will soon see new renovations at a Lawrenceville park.

Upgrades will be made to Collins Hill Park’s large and small playground facilities in the baseball and softball plaza and also in the play area in the pavilion, a county announcement said. The renovations should be completed late fall 2022.

The $644,380.54 in renovations are funded by the 2017 special pur­pose local option sales tax program.

The 95-acre park near Collins Hill High School features seven ball fields, lighted basketball courts, a fishing lake, a pavilion, a 1.5-mile unpaved trail, and an aquatic center.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

