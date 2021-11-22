Gwinnett opens new I-85 interchange at Gravel Springs Road in Buford

Just in time for holiday travel, Gwinnett plans to open the new I-85 interchange at Ga. 324/Gravel Springs Road in Buford on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
New traffic striping and overhead signs along the interstate have been installed.
The Gwinnett Commissioners approved an agreement in mid-2019 with the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund construction of the new interchange. Commissioners awarded the project to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. who completed paving activities to tie in the on- and off-ramps last month.
The project includes four new ramps from Gravel Springs Road, with turn lanes and traffic signals, sidewalks, sound barriers and retaining walls.
While the interchange will be fully functional this week, additional work is required that could result in temporary lane closures. Weather permitting, construction is forecast for completion in mid-2022.
District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque said this new interchange will provide much-needed congestion relief along two major arteries in Gwinnett.
“I know many drivers have been watching the progress with interest and eagerly anticipating when the new interchange would open,” said Fosque. “I’m happy to say that time has come thanks to a great partnership between our transportation department and the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve mobility for our residents.”
Gwinnett received $20 million in federal grant funds provided by GDOT for the project. These grant funds covered the $18.9 million construction contract as well as inspection costs, while the county paid for engineering costs and right-of-way acquisition with funds from the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching a work zone, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers, and avoid distractions.
