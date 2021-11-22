Gwinnett opens new I-85 interchange at Gravel Springs Road in Buford

District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque said this new interchange will provide much-needed congestion relief along two major arteries in Gwinnett.

“I know many drivers have been watching the progress with interest and eagerly anticipating when the new interchange would open,” said Fosque. “I’m happy to say that time has come thanks to a great partnership between our transportation department and the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve mobility for our residents.”

Gwinnett received $20 million in federal grant funds provided by GDOT for the project. These grant funds covered the $18.9 million construction contract as well as inspection costs, while the county paid for engineering costs and right-of-way acquisition with funds from the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching a work zone, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers, and avoid distractions.