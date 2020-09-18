Gwinnett needs input on new interchange at I-85 and McGinnis Ferry

Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Transportation are seeking input on a proposed full-diamond interchange on I-85 at McGinnis Ferry Road. The project is a potential solution to traffic congestion and frequent crashes at this location.
Instead of in-person open house meetings, this project will be posted on the GDOT website at dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach, postcards will be mailed to property owners near the project, and information will be provided on agency websites and social media outlets.
The project would evolve over two phases. Phase 1 would construct the south-facing ramps from McGinnis Ferry Road to I-85 to create a half-diamond interchange. McGinnis Ferry Road would be widened on both sides approaching the bridge, and the sidewalk and shared use path would be replaced after widening. The existing bridge would remain with median modifications. Phase 2 would construct the north-facing ramps from McGinnis Ferry Road to I-85 to complete the full-diamond interchange.
Online information about this project will be accessible through Oct. 8. Any major changes to the plan after feedback will be shown to the community through additional public outreach events. This project is in the preliminary engineering phase.
Funding comes from Gwinnett’s SPLOST program, the state of Georgia and the federal government.