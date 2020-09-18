Gwinnett needs input on new interchange at I-85 and McGinnis Ferry

Instead of in-person open house meetings, this project will be posted on the GDOT website at dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach, postcards will be mailed to property owners near the project, and information will be provided on agency websites and social media outlets.

The project would evolve over two phases. Phase 1 would construct the south-facing ramps from McGinnis Ferry Road to I-85 to create a half-diamond interchange. McGinnis Ferry Road would be widened on both sides approaching the bridge, and the sidewalk and shared use path would be replaced after widening. The existing bridge would remain with median modifications. Phase 2 would construct the north-facing ramps from McGinnis Ferry Road to I-85 to complete the full-diamond interchange.