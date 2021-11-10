Gwinnett moves Veterans Day activities indoors due to rainy forecast

With a 63% chance of rain forecast for tomorrow, Nov. 11, Gwinnett has decided to move the county’s Veterans Day Ceremony from the Fallen Heroes Memorial indoors beginning at 11 a.m. to the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens will emcee the event with District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque providing remarks.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Maj. General (ret.) Ronald Johnson, a professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. While in the U.S. Army, Johnson served as the deputy commanding general and deputy chief of engineers, the second highest-ranking senior engineer staff officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
