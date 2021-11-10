ajc logo
Gwinnett moves Veterans Day activities indoors due to rainy forecast

Due to the forecast, Gwinnett has decided to move the county’s Veterans Day Ceremony from the Fallen Heroes Memorial indoors beginning at 11 a.m. to the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Shown here: the Veterans Day Ceremony in 2019 at the Fallen Heroes Memorial. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Due to the forecast, Gwinnett has decided to move the county’s Veterans Day Ceremony from the Fallen Heroes Memorial indoors beginning at 11 a.m. to the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Shown here: the Veterans Day Ceremony in 2019 at the Fallen Heroes Memorial. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

With a 63% chance of rain forecast for tomorrow, Nov. 11, Gwinnett has decided to move the county’s Veterans Day Ceremony from the Fallen Heroes Memorial indoors beginning at 11 a.m. to the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens will emcee the event with District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque providing remarks.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Maj. General (ret.) Ronald Johnson, a professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. While in the U.S. Army, Johnson served as the deputy commanding general and deputy chief of engineers, the second highest-ranking senior engineer staff officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

