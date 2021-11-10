Gwinnett moves Veterans Day activities indoors due to rainy forecast

Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens will emcee the event with District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque providing remarks.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Maj. General (ret.) Ronald Johnson, a professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. While in the U.S. Army, Johnson served as the deputy commanding general and deputy chief of engineers, the second highest-ranking senior engineer staff officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.