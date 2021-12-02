ajc logo
Gwinnett job fair looks to hire inspectors, code enforcers, planners

Gwinnett job fair seeks to hire inspectors, code enforcers and planners. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett job fair seeks to hire inspectors, code enforcers and planners. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett is hiring. The county’s Planning and Development Department will hold a job fair 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Conference Center 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

The department is seeking individuals for several positions including code enforcement, inspections, planning and more.

During the event, applicants can discuss career opportunities with the department’s staff and interview for posted positions. Job seekers are encouraged to apply online at GCGA.us/PandDJobFair before Dec. 8.

Gwinnett offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives, tuition reimbursement and career advancement.

Masks are recommended, but not required at this event.

Investigations
