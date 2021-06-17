Gwinnett home owners/businesses must register security alarms

According to the county, false alarms cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion annually nationwide. In 2020, Gwinnett Police responded to approximately 22,450 alarm calls, only 163 of which were true emergencies.

All alarm sites, including those previously registered, are required to submit a new registration form because of the transition to the new system. Registration can be completed online, by phone, or by downloading a paper registration form and sending it by mail.