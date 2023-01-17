Gwinnett family funding Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Atlanta park

Credit: World Peace Revival Credit: World Peace Revival

The Strickland family also created World Peace Revival, a movement that promotes peace and honors Dr. King through prayer, kindness and unity.

Ambassador Andrew Young, former Atlanta mayor and civil rights leader, is also involved with World Peace Revival and told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he thinks the King statue will serve as a reminder of how we got here.

“From the beginning of time, people have struggled for peace in the midst of all of the chaos in the world, and there have been various ways of organizing the search for peace,” Young said.

World Peace Revival will unveil the new statue on April 1. That will be, followed by a “Peace Walk” at the park.

Dr. King is the epitome of peace, and the statue will serve as a reminder of what he stood for, the Stricklands said.

“He stood for God and peace and love and bringing people together. Love and bringing people together is never gonna get old,” Strickland said.