Gwinnett environmentalists report two successful events

On Nov. 7, GC&B teamed up with Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources host to its annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event where in just 3 hours, 55 volunteers helped to collect 193 bags of litter, eight tires, a sofa, box springs, fire extinguisher, shopping carts, furniture and more totaling 9,650 pounds of trash from Bromolow Creek & Wetlands.

One week later, the nonprofit and its event partners at Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management hosted America Recycles Day at Coolray where 17 volunteers gathered 4,763 gallons of latex paint, 28.13 tons of electronics and 28.14 tons of paper for shredding from 1,692 vehicles.