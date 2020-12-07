Gwinnett environmentalists report two successful events

Despite a pandemic that slowed or eliminated many community cleanup and recycling events this year, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful successfully completed two very important events.
On Nov. 7, GC&B teamed up with Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources host to its annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event where in just 3 hours, 55 volunteers helped to collect 193 bags of litter, eight tires, a sofa, box springs, fire extinguisher, shopping carts, furniture and more totaling 9,650 pounds of trash from Bromolow Creek & Wetlands.
One week later, the nonprofit and its event partners at Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management hosted America Recycles Day at Coolray where 17 volunteers gathered 4,763 gallons of latex paint, 28.13 tons of electronics and 28.14 tons of paper for shredding from 1,692 vehicles.
“We were thrilled by the turnout at both events and were particularly appreciative of everyone’s commitment to remaining safe and socially distanced,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “We are incredibly thankful to our event partners, vendors, volunteers and participants for the role they played in making both events such great successes.”
Information about year-round programs: www.GwinnettCB.org.