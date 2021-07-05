Gwinnett Creativity Fund awards $50,000 to local non-profits

“These organizations have showed true resilience and creativity through their continued programming,” says Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett executive director “Explore Gwinnett is proud to facilitate the Gwinnett Creativity Fund and continue to award grants that help spread art and culture throughout Gwinnett County.”

Organizations receiving grants from the Gwinnett Creativity Fund Operations Grant include Aurora Theater ($14,000), The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning ($11,500), Gwinnett Ballet Theatre ($7,000), Suwanee Arts Center ($5,000), Suwanee Performing Arts ($5,000), Live Arts Theatre Inc. ($2,500), Norcross Gallery and Studios ($2,500), and Southeastern Railway Museum ($2,500).