Gwinnett Creativity Fund awards $50,000 to local non-profits

Explore Gwinnett recently awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to eight Gwinnett County non-profit arts and culture organizations through the Gwinnett Creativity Fund. These awards will assist organizations to continue and grow their operations, as well as support continued post-COVID recovery.
“These organizations have showed true resilience and creativity through their continued programming,” says Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett executive director “Explore Gwinnett is proud to facilitate the Gwinnett Creativity Fund and continue to award grants that help spread art and culture throughout Gwinnett County.”
Organizations receiving grants from the Gwinnett Creativity Fund Operations Grant include Aurora Theater ($14,000), The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning ($11,500), Gwinnett Ballet Theatre ($7,000), Suwanee Arts Center ($5,000), Suwanee Performing Arts ($5,000), Live Arts Theatre Inc. ($2,500), Norcross Gallery and Studios ($2,500), and Southeastern Railway Museum ($2,500).
Gwinnett Creativity Fund is accepting applications for project grants through July 30, for project-based arts initiatives including festivals, exhibits, performances or public art. Details: GwinnettCreativityFund.com.