Gwinnett County recognizes the opening of new Suwanee fire station

Fire Station 13, which was relocated to Main Street from Buford Highway, was rebuilt in part for Gwinnett’s growing population and will reach more than 29,000 residents and local businesses, spanning about 25 miles in and around the city, according to a press release.

“Gwinnett County’s population keeps growing with no expectation for that growth to stop any time soon, and one of the ways we keep up with that growth is by ensuring we have the people and facilities to continue providing essential services to almost a million residents, plus our businesses and visitors,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.