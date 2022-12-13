ajc logo
Gwinnett County recognizes the opening of new Suwanee fire station

Gwinnett County
Gwinnett officials celebrated the opening of a new fire station in Suwanee last week.

Fire Station 13, which was relocated to Main Street from Buford Highway, was rebuilt in part for Gwinnett’s growing population and will reach more than 29,000 residents and local businesses, spanning about 25 miles in and around the city, according to a press release.

“Gwinnett County’s population keeps growing with no expectation for that growth to stop any time soon, and one of the ways we keep up with that growth is by ensuring we have the people and facilities to continue providing essential services to almost a million residents, plus our businesses and visitors,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Government

Credit: Gwinnett County Government

“With the critical work that they do, it’s essential that our first responders have adequate, comfortable facilities where they can be stationed between calls.”

The nearly 11,000-square-foot facility includes three drive-thru apparatus bays, room for 24-hour staffing for an engine and a medic unit. The station has space for up to 12 personnel at a time.

Construction on the $7.8 million facility started in 2021 and was funded through the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

