Gwinnett County police hosting back-to-school supply drive

The Gwinnett County Police Department will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive throughout the summer.
The department will be collecting a variety of school supplies weekdays from June 1 until July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new school year begins for students during the first week of August.
Residents can donate items including: bookbags, calculators, notebooks, and writing utensils such as pens, crayons, pencils and highlighters.
Supplies can be taken to donation boxes located at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, and all Gwinnett County police precinct lobbies.
To learn more about the drive and items that can be donated, visit the county’s website.
