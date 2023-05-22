X

Gwinnett County police hosting back-to-school supply drive

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive throughout the summer.

The department will be collecting a variety of school supplies weekdays from June 1 until July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new school year begins for students during the first week of August.

Residents can donate items including: bookbags, calculators, notebooks, and writing utensils such as pens, crayons, pencils and highlighters.

Supplies can be taken to donation boxes located at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, and all Gwinnett County police precinct lobbies.

To learn more about the drive and items that can be donated, visit the county’s website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

