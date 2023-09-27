Gwinnett County Police Foundation raising funds

BreakingNews
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting two events this fall to help support local law enforcement.

The foundation’s annual golf tournament will take place with tee off at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Reunion Golf Club, 5609 Grand Reunion Drive in Hoschton. This Lauderdale-style tournament includes awards for first, second and third place as well as longest drive and closest to the pin. Register to play or sponsor at www.gwinnettpolicefoundation.org.

Later the same week, runners and walkers can support Gwinnett Police at the SWAT Trot 5K 2023 beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula. Event includes music, door prizes and great snacks. After the race, awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners, Master’s male and female winners and Grand Master male and female winners as well as the fastest times by gender and age bracket. Register: www.tinyurl.com/SWAT-Trot5K.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
