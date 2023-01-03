Gwinnett County opens this year’s youth commission applications

The free, year-long program, which includes an eight-week summer session, is designed to engage and educate youth about local government, civic affairs, and provide an opportunity for them to affect change in the community, the county’s website says.

The commission, which is limited to 30 participants, meets once a month from August to May. The summer program takes place every Wednesday starting in May, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.