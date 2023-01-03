BreakingNews
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County opens this year’s youth commission applications

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Gwinnett County has opened applications for this year’s youth commission.

The free, year-long program, which includes an eight-week summer session, is designed to engage and educate youth about local government, civic affairs, and provide an opportunity for them to affect change in the community, the county’s website says.

The commission, which is limited to 30 participants, meets once a month from August to May. The summer program takes place every Wednesday starting in May, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident and attend a high school in the county going in to the academic year.

Applications for the program are due April 7, by 10pm.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy1h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
6h ago

Gwinnett County considering changes to sex ed curriculum
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia offense answers bell in fourth quarter
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia offense answers bell in fourth quarter
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Lawrenceville denies proposed auto sales along Park Access Drive
Gwinnett accepts $1.6K grant to purchase police tactical gear
Duluth prohibits overnight parking within city limits
Featured

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
16m ago
New laws that took effect in Georgia on New Year's Day
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top