Gwinnett County looking for input on county’s transportation plan

Gwinnett County officials are asking for public input on updating the county’s transportation plan. A series of three open houses will be held this month.
Gwinnett’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan, also known as Destination 2050, is updated every five years.
The open house schedule:
- Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, Courtland Williams Pavilion at Briscoe Park on Sawyer Parkway in Snellville
- Nov. 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., virtually
- Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m. at the Norcross Library Branch, 5735 Buford Highway, in Norcross
