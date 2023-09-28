Gwinnett County hosting shredding event next month

Gwinnett County is hosting a four-day shredding event next month, allowing residents to drop off old mail or other documents to be shredded. Paper should be placed in a disposable container, and residents are limited to five paper copier boxes per vehicle, according to a press release.
Paper can be dropped Oct. 10-13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 10 at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
- Wednesday, October 11 at Bogan Park Community Center, 2723 North Bogan Road NE in Buford.
- Thursday, October 12 at Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.
- Friday, October 13 at Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Drive in Duluth.
