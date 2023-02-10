Gwinnett County hosting Black history events this month

HBCU College Fair:

Gwinnett Community Outreach is partnering with Gwinnett Pearls of Service Foundation Inc. and the Rho Kappa Lambda Education Foundation Inc. to host the fifth annual HBCU College Fair. HBCU representatives will meet with high school students and their families to talk about scholarship opportunities and participate in band auditions. The event will take place Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadowcreek High School. Registration is available on the fair’s website.