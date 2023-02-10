X
Gwinnett County hosting Black history events this month

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Gwinnett County will host various events celebrating Black History Month and the contributions of the county’s Black residents. Events this month include:

Black History Month Heritage Night Celebration:

This annual event features cultural performances, such as dancing, and soul food. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Reservations can be made on the county’s website.

HBCU College Fair:

Gwinnett Community Outreach is partnering with Gwinnett Pearls of Service Foundation Inc. and the Rho Kappa Lambda Education Foundation Inc. to host the fifth annual HBCU College Fair. HBCU representatives will meet with high school students and their families to talk about scholarship opportunities and participate in band auditions. The event will take place Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadowcreek High School. Registration is available on the fair’s website.

Trace Your Roots:

Gwinnett Community Outreach and the Gwinnett County Public Library are partnering for African American genealogy workshops, teaching participants how to trace their roots using tools at the library. This event will take place Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., at OneStop Centerville in Snellville. Register on the library’s website.

