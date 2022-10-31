Gwinnett County holding recycling day

Gwinnett County will help collect recyclable items for America’s Recycles Day on Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the county’s Solid Waste Management department and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.
Items such as electronics, paint, clothing, sneakers, tires, and paper should be placed in disposable containers in the trunk or back seat the vehicle. Recycling electronics is free, except for a $35 charge per projection or console TV, $15 per flat screen TV or computer monitor, and $5 fee per printer.
Paper shredding is limited to five copier boxes and oil and latex paint will be limited to 10 gallons total per vehicle.
The event will take place from 9 am until noon at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
