Gwinnett County charter school gets zoning approval from Duluth

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council voted to approve zoning requests making it possible for the Gwinnett County charter/language public school to move ahead in the River Green Industrial Park.

Mark LeCraw and Christian Olteanu, who work at 3475 Corporate Way in the office park, spoke at the hearing with concerns about traffic flow and whether another school in the area fit current light industrial zoning.

The school anticipates enrollment for the 2023/2024 K-5 school to total 550 students and 6-8 grades to total 250 students.

Duluth City Manager James Riker noted before the vote that in addition to the potential driveway and dual left turns, Gwinnett has already implemented an adjustment to the signal timing. The city is also working with the designers to add “Don’t Block the Box” pavement markings at intersections and driveways as well as investigating the addition of a dedicated right turn lane from Rivergreen Parkway to southbound Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

