Gwinnett continues produce program, receives $2M grant for senior services

With funding from the CARES Act and the Atlanta Regional Commission, Gwinnett Commissioners will continue the produce box program giving those in need boxes filled with fresh fruit and vegetables.
“Access to nutrition is an important component of supportive in-home and community-based services,” said Health and Human Services Division Director Regina Miller. “These programs are designed to promote opportunities that improve the general health and well-being of all individuals.”
Between September 2020 and August of this year, roughly 79,000 boxes have been purchased and 300,000 residents helped.
The ARC has also awarded the county a $2,002,522 grant to help older adults lead healthier lives with recreation, education, caregiver respite, case management, and more.
The goal is to help Gwinnett’s vulnerable population avoid costly and sometimes stressful challenges to their independence.
“It is important to Gwinnett County Government that we collaborate in unique ways with our senior citizens,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “This critical funding support ensures that we can provide opportunities to help our seniors thrive and live independently well into the future.”
Information: www.GwinnettHumanServices.com, www.LiveHealthyGwinnett.com or 770-822-3197.