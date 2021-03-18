Gwinnett commissioners award $125,000 grant for arts master plan

“The Gwinnett County 2040 Unified Plan identifies ‘Keep Gwinnett a Preferred Place’ as one of the five themes guiding county decisions,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “A thriving arts community attracts tourists and diverse talent, brings about innovation and grows the economy. When we invest in the arts, everyone benefits.”

According to the information provided by Gwinnett, “The master plan will also lay the foundation for developing policies for funding, identify and create an inventory of current resources, develop a priority of future projects, provide guidelines for future maintenance plans, and encourage a sense of community with residents and stakeholders through community participation.”