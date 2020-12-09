Gwinnett Commission Chair Nash receives visionary leadership award

Nash, who is retiring after almost 40 years in public service, joined the ARC board in 2011 and has held a variety of leadership roles including chairman of the Transportation and Air Quality Committee, member and chair of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District board, chief local elected official on the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board, and member of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority board.

“Charlotte has been one of the most active and impactful, members of the ARC Board. That’s probably an understatement,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC board chairman. “She has brought a deep wealth of knowledge, perspective, and wisdom to the table that will be sorely missed.”